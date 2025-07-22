STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Sterling Heights officials are exploring the possibility of creating a city-run trash collection service following numerous complaints from residents about the current provider, Priority Waste.

During a recent July 15 city council meeting, members directed the city manager to investigate options for establishing a Department of Public Works garbage pickup service as an alternative to the current contractor.

Watch the video reports below:

Sterling Heights considers creating its own trash service after resident complaints

Sterling Heights considers creating its own trash service after resident complaints

“From my standpoint, they bit off a lot more than they can chew. We didn't anticipate they would acquire all of GFL's routes and all of GFL’s customers," Mayor Michael Taylor said. "I'm fully in support of our administration looking into whatever avenues we have available to us to solve this problem, because it is a problem."

The city signed a 10-year contract with Priority Waste just over a year ago, but the relationship has been fraught with complaints from residents.

"If I had to give them a grade, I'd give them a D," Sterling Heights City Councilman Henry Yanez said.

Some residents, like Aaron Westenberg, report significant issues with the service.

"Horrible, horrible experience. That's my opinion," Westenberg said. “The one they had before was good, then they went to this and it's been nothing but a headache.”

Complaints range from strict requirements about garbage can size, not picking up loose bags, garbage being left behind and missed pickups. However, not all residents have experienced problems.

"We had one missed pickup but then we called, they came and got it," said Ginny Mankowski, a Sterling Heights resident. “I personally haven't really had problems, but it’s the taxpayers dollar and if the majority of residents want to change it, they should change it.”

Related video: Priority Waste addresses service issues one year after major acquisition

Priority Waste addresses service issues one year after major acquisition

City Manager Mark Vanderpool addressed the concerns at the council meeting, noting that while the company is penalized for missed pickups, about 3% of compost collections were recently missed.

"We're doing our very best to hold them accountable. They have been responsive. They're giving us good information," Vanderpool said. "We want to do our part to make sure they succeed, they want to succeed, but we want to get to the point where they're on time 100% of the time, not 97% of the time."



Related video: Macomb Township issues formal notice to Priority Waste after resident complaints

Macomb Township issues formal notice to Priority Waste after resident complaints

Councilwoman Deanna Koski proposed the motion to explore a city-run service, asking the city manager to develop a plan based on neighboring cities like Warren.

"Meet with neighboring communities that do their own waste hauling, get some ideas from them, find out different things we might be able to put together to resolve the issue and basically do it ourselves," Koski said.

Matt Allen, media relations for Priority Waste, said in a statement:

"Priority Waste met with the leadership of Macomb and Clinton Townships, as well as the leadership of the City of Sterling Heights, last week regarding the service delays that have periodically affected the communities throughout June. Fortunately, the delays are subsiding," Allen said. "A year ago, Priority communicated to all of our newly acquired service areas from GFL that new trucks were ordered to replace a large portion of their failing fleet. The new trucks are now arriving months earlier than expected. Priority has taken delivery of 50 new service trucks in July to retire the oldest and most battered fleet vehicles that were purchased from GFL, with more on the way. The aging trucks showed their true colors during the spring compost season when Macomb County was hit with several severe weather events, a high heat index of 105° for several days in a row, and two holiday service shifts. All of those issues created a synergistic effect on the areas that were hardest hit.



"We appreciate the patience and understanding of those affected by the service delays, and Priority’s hard-working men and women thank the residents for their support as we return to normal service."

Koski believes if the city decides to create its own trash service, it could be operational within 10 months. The city manager has been given two months to prepare a report on the feasibility of this option.

"It would be nice if Sterling Heights came up with their own way to do things,” Westenberg said. "There has to be a better way, and I hope Sterling Heights comes up with a better way.”

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.