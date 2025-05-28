Sterling Heights plans to revitalize shopping plazas with modern approach

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Sterling Heights officials are developing a plan to redevelop and revitalize strip malls that have seen increasing vacancies over the years.

The city is moving forward with an ordinance amendment that emphasizes their commitment to three residential and six district nodes at key intersections, expanding options for what can be built at these locations including:



Veterinary offices

Office spaces

Garden supply stores

Hardware stores

Banquet and event spaces

Restaurants with catering and outdoor seating

Hotels

Golf simulators

Bowling alleys

Multi-family housing (after city review)

See a map of the planned locations below:

City Planner and Development manager Jake Parcell says the key to creating these special shopping areas is helping owners fill vacant spaces.

"It's still relatively low in a lot of these intersections, but the problem is that there are different businesses that nationally are having trouble, so CVS and Rite Aid have gone through a lot of vacancies. They're leaving stores, and those stores being around 10,000 square feet all the way up to kind of larger retailers that are 30,000 square feet are struggling to find new tenants," Parcell said. "So we want to provide as many options as possible for people to bring in attractive uses that not only benefit the property owners but can benefit the residents of the city as well."

The plan aims to help owners make better use of underutilized parking spaces and, for the first time, open the door for apartments or condos in these areas.

"The biggest key on this ordinance is flexibility, making so that if somebody brings a really wonderful tenant in that we don't want to have to be constrained to what the underlying zoning is if it's in one of these areas that you could really, really use the ability to be flexible," Parcell said.

The vision includes creating a more walkable, interconnected city at the designated intersections with strip malls.

"We want to connect our retail centers to our neighborhoods. We want to be able to increase walkability and increase the vibrancy on the centers," Parcell said.

Mike Lamarra, who has lived in the area for more than 20 years, believes it's time for a change.

"I don't like that the couple buildings are empty in my area. I would like to see something go back in there," Lamarra said. "Like a pickleball or something. That'd be alright."

Tammy Davis is looking forward to potentially having more places to walk with her dog and baby.

"I'm interested to see how it works out actually. I love the city, so I'd love to see how it goes," Davis said. "If they could fill it with like grassy areas or places for him to like walk on, that would be lovely."

The city expects to see movement quickly after final approval on June 3.

