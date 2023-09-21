Sterling Heights police save 7-year-old girl in cardiac arrest

STERLING HEGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — First responders in Sterling Heights are being hailed as heroes after saving a 7-year-old girl who went into cardiac arrest.

They got to the scene within a matter of minutes and started saving the girl. The police officers' heroic actions were caught on their body cameras.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon.

In the video, you can hear the little girl’s mother screaming as Sterling Heights police officers rushed over to her while she was on laying on the ground unresponsive.

A woman can been seen trying to help the girl, officers immediately took over and started CPR. The officers continued to do CPR for a few more minutes, then the girl finally took a breathe.

Police say the girl went into cardiac arrest after having an asthma attack.

She was taken to the hospital right after she started breathing.

“I believe that for our officers… you do your best,” said Lt. Mario Bastianelli of the Sterling Heights Police Department. “You realize you have a job to do, that’s why were here, that’s why we train.”

The girl’s mother rode to the hospital with Battalion Chief Jeff Duncan who got to the scene shortly after the police.

“I just tried to talk to mom and calm her down and tell her her daughter was in good hands,” said Chief Duncan.

Chief Duncan says Sterling Heights police officers and firefighters are all trained in CPR, he says their quick thinking is what saved the girl’s life.

“And I’ll tell you as far as seeing that little girl sitting up on the cot as they pulled her out of the back of that ambulance when they arrived at Corewell Health was really awesome,” said Duncan. “And I looked over at mom and said look at her sitting up.” Lt. Bastianelli says while confirming the girl is doing better.

