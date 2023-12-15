Sterling Heights police shoot suspect after high-speed chase, attempt to flee

Sterling Heights police shot and wounded a suspect after a high-speed chase through residential neighborhoods on Thursday night.

The suspect is in stable condition at the hospital, and police say it started when officers tried to stop the car for tinted windows on Carbon Dr. south of 15 Mile.

Police say the suspect took off and hit speeds of 60 mph in a subdivision before reaching a dead end.

Officers say the vehicle was also stolen out of Detroit, and when officers approached the car, it took off.

The stolen Chrysler 300 pulled into the dead end street, and officers once again approached and that's when the suspect started to flee, and police said it put officers in danger of being struck.

One officer fired multiple rounds into the vehicle, hitting the suspect multiple times. They began first aid and the suspect was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

"You never know what you're going to come upon when you approach any vehicle . Nothing is ever routine in what we do and you never know what people may have in the car or what they're hiding, its a dangerous situation," Sterling Heights Police Lt. Mario Bastianelli said.

Per protocol, Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting.