Sting warns during Warsaw concert of threats to democracy

FILE - Singer Sting performs during a concert with singer Shaggy, as part of their 'The 44/876' tour in Panama City, Oct. 19, 2018. British musician Sting has interrupted a concert in Warsaw to warn his audience that democracy is under attack worldwide. He also denounced the war in Ukraine as “an absurdity based upon a lie.” Sting asked a popular Polish actor to join him onstage to translate his appeal that democracy is worth fighting for despite it being messy and frustrating at times “because the alternative to democracy is a nightmare.” (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco, File)
Posted at 11:01 AM, Jul 31, 2022
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — British musician Sting has interrupted a concert in Warsaw to warn his audience that democracy is under attack worldwide.

He also denounced the war in Ukraine as "an absurdity based upon a lie."

Sting asked a popular Polish actor to join him onstage to translate his appeal that democracy is worth fighting for despite it being messy and frustrating at times "because the alternative to democracy is a nightmare."

The 70-year-old musician delivered his message in a country that borders Ukraine, where Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24 that has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions.

He called the war in Ukraine "an absurdity based upon a lie."

