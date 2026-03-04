StockX celebrating 10 years with special pop-up in Downtown Detroit on 313 Day

(WXYZ) — StockX is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this month with a three-day celebration in Downtown Detroit, kicking off on 313 Day.

According to the company, which is a global marketplace for cultural products, the immersive experience will take place at the 1001 Woodward Ave. building in Downtown Detroit, just steps from StockX's global headquarters.

The first floor of the building will transform into a fully shoppable, community-centered destination from March 13-15.

“This anniversary is a celebration of the community that helped build StockX and a reflection of our commitment to continued growth and innovation,” StockX CEO Greg Schwartz said in a statement. “Being able to kick off this moment in our hometown on 313 Day — a proud tribute to Detroit’s iconic area code and the culture, creativity and strength that define the city — makes it especially meaningful.”

In all, the three-day experience will feature nearly 700 shoppable products from top brands like Jordan, adidas, Supreme, New Balance and more. Inventory will be priced as much as 20% below its market value. The first 100 guests each day will also receive a special promo code for $25 off a $125 purchase at the pop-up or on a future purchase.

On top of the shopping, StockX will host daily fireside chats from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. led by the company's senior director of customer community and engagement, Brendan Dunne.

There will also be a special anniversary auction with 10 exclusive products throughout the weekend, including the Jordan 4 Retro Eminem Carhartt and autographed items from athletes and musicians.

More information is available on the StockX website.