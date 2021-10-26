Stoney Creek High senior dies after being hit by car last week

(WXYZ) — A Stoney Creek High School senior has died after being struck by a car near the school last week, according to the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police last week said she was trying to cross Tienken Road just after 2:30 p.m. on October 18 near Clear Creek Drive when she was hit by a car driven by a junior.

Elisa Volcic, 17, was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition before passing away Sunday. Her autopsy was conducted today and medical examiners have labeled it as an accident, according to the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office.

The 16-year-old driver from Shelby Township wasn't injured in the crash. He was driving a 2006 Hyundai Elantra and was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident, police said.