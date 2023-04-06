Storm rips off roof, leaves behind more damage in Sterling Heights mobile home park

It came out of nowhere, according to those living in Sterling Estates, a mobile home park in Sterling Heights. Strong winds in a severe storm left behind damage in a matter of seconds.

“I heard a lot of wind and something wasn't right,” resident Andrew Niklas said. "Trees fell down, sheds flying as you can see it, just chaos.”

Niklas was home when the storm rolled through. He watched from his window as his next-door neighbors' roof was ripped away.

“I didn't know what to do," Niklas said. "I've never heard things like that before in my life.”

Across the street, Wayne Peterson also watched as the wind whipped through. His roof is still attached to his home, but the shingles are scattered across the street.

"All of a sudden, it was bing, bang. Man, it was something else,” Peterson said.

Peterson says this all happened around 1:30 p.m. Multiple other homes saw minor damage with some sheds and awnings completely destroyed. Neighbors were aware storms could be coming, and some were concerned about potential damage.

“Mostly worried because they’re mobile homes. They’re not built like brick, block cinders,” resident Tom McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin says he’s counting his blessings Wednesday night after a tree came down and smashed his shed, just feet away from his home.

"That would have been my bedroom,” McLaughlin said of where the tree would've fallen on his home. "I say my prayers every single day. I was at church last Sunday saying my prayers. God looks out for me.”

It’s not just Tom, but everyone in the community says they’re counting their blessings. Despite the damage and work to cleanup, they’re thankful it wasn’t worse.

“Everyone's OK, that’s the main part," Niklas said. "Rebuild and go from there.”