Tornado touches down in Fraser as storms move through Southeast Michigan, NWS says

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A tornado touched down in Fraser Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Additional details about the tornado weren't immediately available. NWS said more information should be available on Thursday.

An afternoon round of storms in Southeast Michigan caused damage and flooding, with more severe weather expected.

Fraser hit hard by afternoon storm

Heavy rain and flash flooding slowed drivers down across the area.

Afternoon storm leaves damage in parts of Macomb County

A tornado warning was issued in Macomb County but has since been lifted.

7 News Detroit was out in Fraser, where residents were dealing with downed trees.

WATCH: Viewer video taken during severe storms in Macomb County

Several counties in the area are now under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m.

Photo taken near 16 Mile and Groesbeck. Courtesy Steve Mitchell.

