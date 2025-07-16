Storms bring heavy rainfall, flooding streets and buildings in metro Detroit

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Multiple communities across metro Detroit dealt with rising waters as flash flooding warnings were issued for Oakland and Macomb counties Wednesday.

In Oakland Township at the intersection of Orion and Collins roads near the former Paint Creek Cider Mill, heavy rainfall turned much of the area into what looked like a small lake. Water covered the intersection making it impassable for cars.

Since then, much of the water subsided.

Oakland County sheriff’s deputies closed Orion and Collins roads to traffic as they waited for the water to subside. People planning to travel through that area were encouraged to take an alternate route.

The roads reopened Wednesday night.

Drivers are urged not to drive through flooding as it can be extremely dangerous.

Oakland Township resident Eric Werner, who was originally alerted to the flooding by his wife, says he saw several cars that tried to go through it and that didn't pan out.

"Cars were stuck right in the middle of it, some smaller ones that decided to brave it, but that didn't work out so well," Werner said.

He says any prolonged closure would cause some headaches.

"Anybody that’s kind of going from that Rochester to Lake Orion way, this is the path, and not only for commuters, but it’s a nice (winding) road for motorcycles and everybody else, kind of a beautiful path. So if it does get closed for a while, it’s going to be an issue for a lot of people," Oakland Township resident Eric Werner said.

Employees at a business in the area said they had about 4 inches of water inside their building. Although they’ve seen the area flood before, workers said this is the worst they’ve seen.

Residents nearby said the magnitude of the flooding caught them off guard.

“There's a lot of water coming down the hill and also from the creek here, overflows and the capacity of the drain just can't handle it,” resident Bill Jandeska said.

One kid who was at a nearby child care center and went indoors just before the flooding began was mind blown by what he saw.

“It's honestly just bonkers,” Anakin Rhyndress said.

The road commission for Oakland County said crews were in flooded areas doing everything they could to get the water off the roads.

“I've lived here for five years and I've never seen it before,” resident Yvonne Steffens said.

Steffens says the conditions caused her mail to be delayed.

“They were held back and they had to all turn around," she said.

Damage has been reported in several other communities in metro Detroit. More storms are expected to move in Wednesday night.

