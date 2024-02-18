Struggling with weight loss? Detroiter shares challenges, success losing over 200 pounds

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroiter Michele Anderson loves shopping for the latest styles.

"I love this fabric and such dresses," said Anderson.

But this wasn't always the case.

"I really didn't look I had gotten that big because I refused to look at myself," said Anderson.

At her heaviest, Anderson was around 520 lbs. A struggle that started in her childhood.

"It became difficult going to class. Not Knowing if I could fit in a desk or not," said Anderson.

"What was the hardest point in your life?" asked WXYZ.

"One day I was at home in the tub, and I couldn't get out. I didn't know what to do. Who are you going to call? What are you going to say? People were brutal. I could walk into a store, and in my mind, people would just stop and look at me. Little kids would point at me. And adults were worse than children," said Anderson.

Due to her weight, Anderson developed several co-morbidities, including sleep apnea and congestive heart failure. Michele even resorted to gastric bypass surgery.

"I was desperate to let someone cut me to lose weight. And that didn't help either," said Anderson.

Initially, Anderson lost 70 lbs. But not only did she gain it back. Anderson also developed alcoholism.

"People who knew I had weight loss surgery, they were like, 'why aren't you skinny?' So, it was the pressure and trauma," said Anderson.

But all that changed when Anderson learned to have a positive relationship with food — thanks to her physician Dr. Sandra Lerner.

"You don't have to eat everything you see. I remember you, Dr. Lerner, telling me one time. Listen, I like to eat chocolate and she said 'are you 12?'" said Anderson.

"I like finding a way to really understand what foods this person eats normally and how we make it work for weight loss," said Dr. Lerner, DO, MPH.

Dr. Lerner has been helping folks lose weight for over 20 years. She says the key to Anderson's success continues to be her willpower.

"Anybody who is that consistent and that dedicated to the process and dedicated to work through the process is going to have success," said Dr. Lerner.

"Nutrition management, timing of meals, sleep, stress management, and creating a routine of baseline exercise," Dr. Lerner says are some of are the most common mistakes people make during their weight loss journey.

Meanwhile, Anderson is now 202 lbs smaller and is excited to shop for her new size in-store.

"I am now shopping for 18-20 instead of 30-32," said Anderson.

Anderson aims to lose 30 lbs more before her skin removal surgery. Meanwhile, Dr. Lerner recommends consulting with your physician first for folks getting into a weight loss program. To learn more about Dr. Lerner, click here.