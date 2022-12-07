Student-led club at a Dearborn Heights high school provides food for students in need

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI (WXYZ) — When the federally funded lunch program came to an end for students at a Dearborn Heights high school, a student-run club stepped up to make a difference.

All year long, the Backpack Pantry has been supplying food to students in need. The food is given away discreetly so students don't risk feeling embarrassed.

"Once that program ended it really shined some light on just how reliant families were on the meals that were provided for schools," the club's mentor Tanisha Bolden said.

With the help of Kroger's Zero Hunger, Zero Waste program, the club can provide free food to students year-round. All they need to do is come into the pantry with their backpack so it can be filled with whatever they need. If they don't have a backpack, one will be provided.

"I've had parents reach out and thank me for the care package that maybe their kid came home with," Bolden said. "So the reactions are always heartwarming and it's a constant reminder that it's the right thing and it's something that people need."