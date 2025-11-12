Students donate 1,000+ cereal boxes to fight food insecurity in creative school drive

(WXYZ) — Students at Birmingham Covington School spent weeks collecting cereal boxes to support Forgotten Harvest, and their efforts paid off in a big way.

I watched as students and cereal boxes lined the hallways during an exciting morning at the Birmingham school. From third grade to eighth grade, these kids, led by the Student Leadership Club, gathered over 1,000 boxes of cereal to donate to Forgotten Harvest to help feed their neighbors in need.

Watch Meghan Daniels' video report below:

"The food insecurity in our world has been getting really bad, and it's important to make sure to give back to your community and donate whenever you can," Emma Gumbis said.

But before those boxes made it onto the truck, the students had one final chance to celebrate their success with a cereal box domino run down the hallway.

Watch the cereal box dominoes fall at Birmingham Covington School:

Jason Hill, assistant principal and athletic director, explained why they chose cereal for their donation drive.

"I guess it makes the best domino," Hill said.

WXYZ Birmingham Covington School

The fun activity had a lot of purpose. Students tell me it's about making a difference one box at a time.

"I'm really proud of our school. We did awesome. It makes me feel like a big part of the community, like I did something good," Elizabeth Apkarian said.

WXYZ Birmingham Covington School

For the staff at Birmingham Covington, it's a lesson that stretches beyond the classroom.

"We're utilizing all those values to kind of do something for the community," Principal Jill Geden said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

