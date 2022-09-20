Students evacuated from Stoney Creek High School; police say no active threat

(WXYZ) — Students at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills were evacuated after a threat, police say.

According to Rochester Police, officers from the department and from the Oakland County Sherriff's office were searching the building during a lockdown, but there are no known threats.

Police also said they are finishing clearing the building and there is no active shooter and no injuries reported.

In an email to parents, the district said an alarm sounded at the high school at 11:48 a.m. indicating the building was placed on lockdown.

As a precaution, Hart Middle School, Hugger Elementary School and North Hill Elementary School were also placed in lockdown, but they have since been given the all-clear.

Parents who are arriving at Stoney Creek are asked to go to the Hart Middle School parking lot, which is across the street.

Chopper 7 was over the scene which showed students outside of the school hanging around with law enforcement on scene.