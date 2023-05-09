Students stage walkout to protest suspension of beloved principal; parents demand answers

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hundreds of students walked out of Annapolis High School in Dearborn Heights Tuesday morning to protest the controversial suspension of the school principal.

Principal Aaron Mollett was placed on paid administrative leave Thursday and district administrators have continued to keep quiet about the reasons why.

"Due to the privacy of personnel matters, the district is not at liberty to share information regarding Mr. Mollett at this time," administrators said in a statement.

The statement also referenced an "investigation" by the district.

"Mollett is a big inspiration for all of us. We love him very much. So for him to be suspended for an unfair reason, we want to know why," one senior said.

Mollett's suspension has come as a shock to parents who continue to offer him support as they demand answers from the district.

"It just shocked us all and we just want some answers as to what is going on," Amber Garcia, a parent, said.

"He's an emotional support person for a lot of these children and that's something that's really important," another parent, Tiffany Perez, said. "We want him back today."

Hundreds of students poured out of their classes and marched to the Board of Education for Dearborn Heights School District No. 7 to chant "Bring back Mollett."

Sochil Reynoso said it would be devastating if Mollett isn't brought back for the students who see him as a source of support and guidance.

"Look at how many kids are out here. They want to know why he is suspended," Reynoso told 7 Action News. "Nobody will respond to the reason why he's suspended and they answers. We want answers."

The following is the full statement from district administration: