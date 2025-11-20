Study highlights increase in transit, need for more bus routes in Oakland County

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A boom in transit across Oakland County in the past two years is leading to a new study recommending more bus routes that run more often and with more technology.

It's a hot issue and part of a 10-year plan.

Oakland County leaders say a half million-dollar study is giving them a lot of new ideas how to improve service.

“More routes, more places that would be available would help us for sure,” one bus rider said.

In the heart of Pontiac, SMART bus passengers shared thoughts about county leaders pledging to further expand access to transit.

“I think it would be a great idea to expand, more locations, routes,” another bus rider said.

After learning of the study recently done by consulting firm HNTB, I asked Oakland County Board of Commissioners President David Woodward about the impact of investing more in transportation since a millage passed in 2022.

“I would say a 300% increase in ridership is proof-positive that people want it,” Woodward said.

He says some parts of the county have seen an overwhelming increase in use of buses. Woodward told me from Novi to Royal Oak to Rochester Hills to Wixom and beyond, research shows transit providers including SMART can benefit from going even further, with state funding and millage funds approaching $150 million annually.

We're going to have better transit here, we're going to eliminate holes and we're going to have more reliability and higher quality of service,” Woodward said.

Oakland County Commissioner Bob Hoffman says he also supports transit but wants more input by the other board members and providers.

“They need to come and talk to the people that are providing service. This should be a team effort, not someone pays half a million and just implement something,” Oakland County Commissioner Bob Hoffman said.

Woodward told me a final plan based on findings will take shape early next year.

I also contacted both SMART and the North Oakland Transit Authority. Both shared enthusiasm over a boost in ridership and their ability to deliver high-quality service across the county.

Evans says she wants to see the trend continue. “I take my daughter to school, job hunting,” she said.

Riders told me they hope to have their input included in future plans.

