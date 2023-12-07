Study: Kid eating disorder hospitalizations rising, specifically in one group

(WXYZ) — A recent Canadian study uncovered a significant surge in hospitalizations for eating disorders, with the most surprising increase observed among male children and teenagers.

Young males are not who you typically think of when it comes to an eating disorder. We usually think of young teenage girls when it comes to eating disorders, and they do still make up a higher percentage of cases, even in this new study. However, it’s quite surprising to see how much the numbers have surged among young males.

Now, this was a large study that spanned over 17 years — from 2002 to 2019. It included over 11,600 pediatric eating disorder hospitalizations in Ontario, Canada. After crunching the numbers, the researchers found that overall, hospitalizations for eating disorders rose by 139%. The most significant increase was seen in young males, whose hospitalization rates jumped by a staggering 416%.

Additionally, there was a 196% increase in hospitalizations for kids aged 12 to 14 years. While anorexia and bulimia nervosa were the two most common eating disorders leading to hospitalization, there was a 255% increase in other eating disorders that included pica and rumination. Pica is when a person eats things that are not food and have zero nutritional value. Rumination is when undigested food comes back up from the stomach, and the person either spits it out or rechews it. This is not a conscious action and is considered to be rare.

The rising rates may be because more people are having these disorders. For young males, it may not specifically be about losing weight but perhaps more about having what they see as a fitter body. Overall, it’s possible that the health care community is getting better at recognizing eating disorders, and that more people are open to discussing and seeking help because there is less stigma.

As for parents, keep an eye out for changes in your child's eating habits and behavior like sudden weight changes and signs of malnutrition like irritability, fatigue, poor concentration, feeling constantly cold, dizziness, hair loss or irregular periods in girls. If you notice any of these, it's essential to talk to your child's pediatrician.

Getting an early diagnosis means that treatment can begin sooner, and that can make a big difference in their recovery process. Ideally, this can help the child avoid hospitalization, which is the most intensive care for those with eating disorders.

