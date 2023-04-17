Study: Parts of COVID-19 may stay in brain long after infection

(WXYZ) — A recent study found parts of the COVID-19 virus may remain in the brain long after a person has recuperated from the infection.

Roughly 15% of people infected with COVID-19 can have lasting symptoms. The study offers a possible explanation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a laundry list of symptoms people with long COVID-19 can suffer with, and they do vary from person to person.

But the most common long COVID-19 symptoms include brain fog, memory problems and difficulty thinking or concentrating. So, I find it interesting that scientists in Germany found the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein can persist in the brain long after recovery. Now, how did they find figure this out?

Well, they analyzed postmortem samples of humans and animals and found substantial accumulation of the virus’ spike protein in what’s called niches, small openings in the skull's bone marrow. The protein was also found in thin layers of cells called the meninges and the brain parenchyma, the functional tissue in the brain.

The theory is that virus fragments may accumulate and not only build up but also trigger inflammation that could lead to long-COVID-19 symptoms like brain fog.

The hope with this research is that it leads to tests to identify those most at risk of developing brain complications and very importantly, treatments that help prevent long COVID-19’s debilitating brain symptoms.

It’s great that many respiratory viruses like the flu, RSV and COVID-19 are down. It’s been a rough winter for many. But a new omicron variant has landed in the U.S. and spreading quickly. It’s called XBB.1.16 – also known as Arcturus.

It appears to have a higher transmissibility rate, but the good news is that it does not seem to be any more dangerous than other omicron strains. That’s most likely because of high vaccination rates and immunity from prior infections.

However, Arcturus is causing a new symptom mostly seen in children: itchy, red eyes. The fancy scientific name is conjunctivitis, but most people call it pink eye. As annoying as it is, it can be managed and treated if needed.

Of course, I’d like to remind folks that people are still dying from this virus. Just over 1,300 Americans died this past week, and over 11,000 are hospitalized. So, if you're at risk of developing severe illness, please be vigilant and take precautions. That means getting the booster shot, masking when necessary and seeking medical advice if you get sick. There is treatment that works very well if taken as soon as possible after diagnosis.