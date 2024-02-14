Submit your fish fry for Dave Rexroth to visit on Fridays during Lent
Fish fry Fridays draw crowds to St. Francis D'Assisi.
Posted at 9:54 AM, Feb 14, 2024
Every Friday during Lent, 7 First Alert Meteorologist Dave Rexroth is going to be visiting fish fry spots across metro Detroit.
Fill out the form below with your information and why we should come to your fish fry!
