Submit your questions for the WXYZ-TV Detroit mayoral debate between Sheffield, Kinloch on Oct. 15

WXYZ-TV will host a Detroit mayoral debate in October between City Council President Mary Sheffield and Pastor Solomon Kinloch Jr., giving the community a chance to hear directly from the candidates.

The station's live televised commercial-free debate will take place on Wednesday, October 15, at 7 p.m. at WXYZ-TV's Southfield studios. The debate will be broadcast on Channel 7 and streamed across WXYZ platforms.

7 News Detroit's Public Affairs Director Chuck Stokes and anchor Carolyn Clifford will moderate the debate.

Sheffield and Kinloch emerged as the top two candidates in Detroit's mayoral primary, advancing to the general election in November. Sheffield, a 12-year veteran of the City Council, was a clear front-runner in the primary. Kinloch, senior pastor at Triumph Church in Detroit, secured the second spot on the ballot.



Full interview: 2025 Detroit Mayoral candidate Mary Sheffield speaks to 7 News Detroit

Full interview: 2025 Detroit Mayoral candidate Solomon Kinloch speaks to 7 News Detroit

Election Day in Michigan is November 4.