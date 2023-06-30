Substance spill reported on Flint River

(WXYZ) — A substance spill was reported on June 29 on the Flint River by the Utah Dam Bridge at Utah Avenue and Lewis in Flint. Flint Fire Department and the Genesee County Hazmat Team were sent to Flint at 9:55 p.m.

“I want to make it crystal clear that this spill that we’re containing and investigating has nothing to do with the water supply and the homes throughout the city of Flint,” said sheriff Christopher R. Swanson in a video shared to Facebook.

Crews have been on the scene since last night, June 29. Michigan Spill Response has put in booms to help contain the spill outside the dam near the Utah Dam Bridge.

“At this point again, we have no concern with the Flint drinking water, it’s a separate system,” said Swanson.

The health department has recommended no contact with impacted areas of the river until more information is released.