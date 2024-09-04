Substitute teacher charged with alleged sexual assault of students at Huron Valley Schools

A substitute teacher at Spring Mills Elementary School who was accused of touching students has been officially charged.

7 News Detroit Reporter Brett Kast has confirmed through the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office that Timothy Daughtery, 60, was charged with six counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Under Michigan law, second-degree criminal sexual conduct involves children under the age of 13.

He was given a $75,000 bond and posted the bond on Wednesday.

Back in May, some parents in Huron Valley Schools sounded off at a school board meeting Monday night alleging an elementary school substitute teacher inappropriately touched five students.

WATCH OUR REPORT FROM MAY IN THE VIDEO PLAYER BELOW

Substitute teacher accused of touching students at Huron Valley Schools

The district confirmed at the time that the substitute teacher, who is not employed by the district, is no longer in the classroom while an investigation takes place. Then, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said that an investigation had begun in late April.

“Our children, in elementary school," Huron Valley Schools parent Tori Spano during Monday's meeting. "This is not high school. These are little kids.”

“We send our children to Huron Valley Schools entrusting their care, that there are systems in place that will protect our children from these very situations,” another parent Jojo Kind said.

Watch below: Huron Valley Schools faces lawsuit after substitute teacher accused of touching students

Huron Valley Schools faces lawsuit after substitute teacher accused of touching students

The parents say at least five students at Spring Mills elementary have come forward with the allegations, and at least one parent said her daughter was inappropriately touched multiple times over the past few years.

Some parents back in May said they’re just now finding out as the children came forward in the last few weeks.

We were the first ones to cover this story back in May. I just confirmed with the Oakland County Prosecutors office that the substitute teacher, 60 year old Timothy Daughtery, was charged and arraigned today with 6 counts of CSC 2nd degree stemming from Spring Mills elementary school.

In a statement back in May, the district said, "The Huron Valley School District takes any allegations we receive seriously and we diligently follow all school policies and procedures. The safety and welfare of our students and staff remains our top priority. We can not comment on any specifics at this time as we allow law enforcement to properly investigate."

Some families also retained attorney Ven Johnson and had planned to sue the district and the principal.

Johnson also says the teacher was charged but not convicted of sexual assault by another young girl in 2016.

"There’s no way that they should've had this man in their schools with young kids when he had allegations of child sexual misconduct in 2016," Johnson told us.

