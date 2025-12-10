Suburban Collection Showplace to be renamed Vibe Credit Union Showplace in 2026

(WXYZ) — The Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi will have a new name starting in 2026, officially becoming the Vibe Credit Union Showplace.

Located in Novi, it's the largest privately-owned exposition, conference and banquet center in Michigan. Annually, it hosts some of the biggest events in the area, including the Michigan State Fair, Motor City Comic Con and more.

The facility opened in 2005 and was called the Rock Financial Showplace, but was renamed to the Suburban Collection Showplace in 2010.

According to Vibe Credit Union, the naming rights will last for 25 years and start Jan. 1, 2026.

“As a not-for-profit financial cooperative, our profits stay in the region. Growth drives our ability to make a bigger impact locally — and that is what this partnership offers — a way to inform the community about Vibe Credit Union and help people on a much larger scale," Vibe Credit Union President & CEO Chaz Rzewnicki said in a statement.

"We are proud to welcome Vibe Credit Union as our new naming rights partner. This partnership represents a shared vision for growth, innovation, and community connection. Together, we look forward to elevating the guest experience, expanding the positive impact we have across Southeast Michigan, and creating new opportunities that strengthen the region we serve. We’re honored to embark on this journey with Vibe," Blair Bowman Sr., showplace ownership.

