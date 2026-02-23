TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Summer camp registration is underway across metro Detroit, and spots are going quickly with some programs already at capacity.

Summer camp spots in metro Detroit are filling fast — here's what you need to know

If you're a parent planning to send your child to camp this summer, now is the time to act. From arts and theater camps to sports and outdoor discovery programs, options are available across the region, but availability is shrinking.

The YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit offers day camps at 8 different locations, along with two overnight camps. Judnard Henry, Youth & Family Director at the Y, said many of their sites are already at 50% capacity.

"All of our camps across metro Detroit are seeing high demand, and we're looking for families to sign up," Henry said.

Margaret Edwartowski, a Berkley parent, has been sending her son Oscar to YMCA camps since he was 4 or 5 years old. Now 12, Oscar attends a theater specialty camp at the South Oakland YMCA in Royal Oak and spends a week at YMCA Camp Ohiyesa in Holly.

For Edwartowski and her husband, both of whom work full time, summer camp is more than just an activity, it's a necessity.

"Day camp was really crucial for having a place for him to be that we felt like was safe and enriched and, you know, it's not screen time, and it's like active, interactive, physical social time," Edwartowski said.

In Troy, city leaders say they are already at capacity. In a statement, Amy Campeau, Youth Recreation Supervisor, said:

"We've always seen strong demand for our camps here in Troy, but this year was exceptional—every one of our full-day camps filled within the first week of registration opening. I think it reflects the need many parents and guardians have for an all-day option."

For the first time this year, Oakland County Parks and Recreation is offering Outdoor Discovery Camps. Ashlie Smith, Chief of Nature & Outdoor Education for Oakland County Parks, said the program is designed to give children access to experiences they might not otherwise have.

"Because we have these amazing parks, we have these amenities we can connect them with," Smith said. "Campers...will be able to go canoeing and kayaking...as well as amazing hiking trails and an archery range..."

Here's a look at what some camps will cost per week:

Boys and Girls Club of Troy:

Starting at $130 per child / week

*Summer program registration opens on Monday, March 2 to the general public

Detroit Temple Salvation Army:

Starting at $35 per child / week

Edwartowski's advice to other parents? Don't wait.

"It is good to jump on it because you might miss out. People are signing up early and earlier. I know the Y sends out info even around Thanksgiving time for the following summer. I'm not that good at getting it in early, but I do at least by this time of year," Edwartowski said.