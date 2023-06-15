Watch Now
Summer festivals, car shows and more: Here are 7 things to do in the D this weekend

(June 16 - June 18)
Posted at 11:30 PM, Jun 14, 2023
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Last weekend was incredibly busy throughout metro Detroit, and that excitement keeps up this weekend. Here are 7 things to do in the D.

Juneteenth Weekend

  • Friday, June 16, Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18
  • Throughout Detroit
  • The Metro Detroit Black Business Alliance is hosting a Juneteenth weekend. It starts with a Beats & BBQ Block Party at Batch Brewing Company in Corktown on Friday. Saturday will be a Juneteenth Jubilee Stroll on the Livernois Avenue of Fashion. Sunday will be a Juneteenth Freedom Fest at Eastern Market Shed 5

Motor Muster

  • Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18
  • Greenfield Village
  • Motor Muster is one of the country's most exciting historic vehicle shows with hundreds of cars throughout Greenfield Village.

Arts and Acts Festival

  • Friday, June 16 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • West Cady St., Northville Art House Grounds and Public Green Space in Northville
  • The 13th annual Arts and Acts Festival will feature more than 100 fine artisans and crafters, entertainment activities, food, drinks and more

Michigan Panthers vs. Philadelphia Stars

  • Sunday, June 18 at 7 p.m.
  • Ford Field
  • The USFL's Michigan Panthers will play their final game of the season at Ford Field on Sunday night. It's also WWE night at the game.

Riverview Summerfest

  • Thursday, June 15 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday, June 16 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, June 17 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Young Patriots Park on Sibley Rd. in Riverview
  • Riverview Summerfest returns with a carnival, live music, beer tent, helicopter rides, a cornhole tournament and more.

Oak Park Summer Blast

  • Friday, June 16 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, June 17 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, June 18 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Oak Park Community Center at 14300 Oak Park Blvd.
  • The Oak Park Summer Blast will feature the Skerbeck Family Carnival and dozens of rides, food and activities for all ages, a mini pub, music, concessions and more.

Detroit City FC Women's vs. Flint City AFC

  • Saturday, June 17 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck
  • The Detroit City FC women's team is back in action this weekend against Flint City AFC. It's their second-to-last home game of the season.
