Summer festivals, car shows and more: Here are 7 things to do in the D this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Last weekend was incredibly busy throughout metro Detroit, and that excitement keeps up this weekend. Here are 7 things to do in the D.
- Friday, June 16, Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18
- Throughout Detroit
- The Metro Detroit Black Business Alliance is hosting a Juneteenth weekend. It starts with a Beats & BBQ Block Party at Batch Brewing Company in Corktown on Friday. Saturday will be a Juneteenth Jubilee Stroll on the Livernois Avenue of Fashion. Sunday will be a Juneteenth Freedom Fest at Eastern Market Shed 5
- Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18
- Greenfield Village
- Motor Muster is one of the country's most exciting historic vehicle shows with hundreds of cars throughout Greenfield Village.
- Friday, June 16 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- West Cady St., Northville Art House Grounds and Public Green Space in Northville
- The 13th annual Arts and Acts Festival will feature more than 100 fine artisans and crafters, entertainment activities, food, drinks and more
Michigan Panthers vs. Philadelphia Stars
- Sunday, June 18 at 7 p.m.
- Ford Field
- The USFL's Michigan Panthers will play their final game of the season at Ford Field on Sunday night. It's also WWE night at the game.
- Thursday, June 15 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday, June 16 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, June 17 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Young Patriots Park on Sibley Rd. in Riverview
- Riverview Summerfest returns with a carnival, live music, beer tent, helicopter rides, a cornhole tournament and more.
- Friday, June 16 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, June 17 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, June 18 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Oak Park Community Center at 14300 Oak Park Blvd.
- The Oak Park Summer Blast will feature the Skerbeck Family Carnival and dozens of rides, food and activities for all ages, a mini pub, music, concessions and more.
Detroit City FC Women's vs. Flint City AFC
- Saturday, June 17 at 7:30 p.m.
- Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck
- The Detroit City FC women's team is back in action this weekend against Flint City AFC. It's their second-to-last home game of the season.