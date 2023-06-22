Summer festivals, live music & more: Here are 7 things to do in the D this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Summer is in full swing across metro Detroit, and you'll want to get outside and enjoy the weekend ahead of the Fourth of July.

From summer festivals, live music, food events and more, here are 7 things to do in the D this weekend.

Summer festivals



Friday through Sunday in Trenton and Taylor; Saturday in Auburn Hills

Trenton City Hall, Heritage Park in Taylor and downtown Auburn Hills

All things summer are being celebrated during festivals in Trenton, Taylor and Auburn Hills. The three festivals will be filled with events including live music, carnivals, car

Live music, a carnival, fireworks show, food and more.

June Jubilee: A Celebration of Freedom



Thursday 9:30 to 4 p.m., Friday 10 a.m., Saturday 10 a.m. and Sunday 5 p.m.

Various locations in Detroit

This Saturday marks the 60th anniversary of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech in Detroit. It's being celebrated with four days of events. On Thursday, there will be freedom summits. On Friday, there's an unveiling of King's statue in Hart Plaza. The Freedom Walk is on Saturday, and the NAACP's annual Fight for Freedom Dinner is on Sunday.

Canterbury Taco Fest



Friday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

More than a dozen restaurants will be serving up tacos at the Canterbury Taco Fest. Tickets are $5 per person and there are two ticketed sessions available on Saturday.

American Polish Festival



Friday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

American Polish Century Club in Sterling Heights

Get your Polish on with Polka music, Polish dance ensembles, a Polish kitchen, Polish pub and beer tent. Plus, there's a 2023 pierogi eating challenge and a Polka mass.

Burger Battle Detroit



Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Eastern Market Shed 5

Try samples from over 15 of metro Detroit's top restaurants and vote on the best burger. A cash bar will serve beer, wine, liquor and soft drinks.

St. Isidore Strawberry Festival



Friday 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Saturday 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and Sunday 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

St. Isidore Church in Macomb Township

There will be food, drinks, a car show, ice cream sundae bar, euchre tournament, bingo, a raffle and more.

Detroit City FC vs. Orange County SC

