Summer sailing camp helps fill gap for metro Detroit kids with autism

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Sailing camp creates unique opportunities for children with autism. A new sailing camp on Cass Lake is filling a gap for families of children with autism, offering a rare opportunity for kids to learn sailing skills in a supportive environment.

Spectrum Sailing, which has expanded to 12 cities across the country, has partnered with the Community Sailing School on Cass Lake to provide a three-day camp experience specifically designed for children with autism.

"This year, we're expanding to a number of new cities. We have 12 across the country and Detroit is one of those new cities we're adding to our camp," said Scott Herman, the founder of Spectrum Sailing.

Herman, a sailor himself, created the program seven years ago after discovering there were no sailing camps available for his son with autism in their hometown of Charleston, South Carolina.

"Spread throughout the country, and clubs called me and asked if we could bring it on the road," Herman said.

For 13-year-old Vincent Larkins, Wednesday marked his first time on a sailboat.

"I learned that it's actually really easy to control a sail when you get the hang of it even though there's lots of parts and stuff," Vincent said.

The camp hosted 20 metro Detroit kids who learned parts of the boat and sailed every day during the three-day program.

"You're able to use the wind to your advantage, and it's like a team effort," Vincent said.

Eric Ellison, executive director of the Community Sailing School, expressed enthusiasm about the new partnership.

"They're gonna be a partner with us every year or as much as they possibly can be," Ellison said. "And to watch them sail autonomously, they're doing it with the coaches on board but doing the sailing by themselves."

Parents like Cristle Aydlott appreciate the rare opportunity the camp provides.

"It's amazing to see him out there, the interest he had for the boats and everything else," Aydlott said. "It's a very hard thing to do unless it's through school."

Herman takes pride in the impact of the program on participants.

"Every camper leaves our camp feeling like they've accomplished something," Herman said.

