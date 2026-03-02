Sunda New Asian set to open in The District Detroit on March 10

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Sunda New Asian, a restaurant from award-winning restaurateur Billy Dec, will open in Downtown Detroit on March 10.

The restaurant will be located in the Columbia Street pedestrian plaza in The District Detroit, right across the street from Comerica Park.

Sunda New Asian

Sunda will showcase new Asian cuisine with food from Japan, China and other Southeast Asian countries. Culinary Director Mike Morales, from Pampanga, and Head Sushi Chef Ise Matsunobu, from Tokyo, created the menu that will include a sushi bar, dim sum, noodle and rice dishes, with premium seafood, pork, beef and poultry.

On top of the food, Sunda New Asian will offer seasonally-inspired craft cocktails, premium sake, Asian beers, Japanese whiskies and a wine selection.

Sunda New Asian

The Detroit location will be the fifth in the country, with others in Chicago, Tampa and Nashville. It will also feature some of the beloved dishes from the original Chicago location, including Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice, Oxtail Potstickers, Baked Crab Handrolls, 3lb Japanese Wagyu Tomahawk Steak, Miso Glazed Sea Bass and more.

Sunda New Asian

“Detroit has incredible creative momentum and pride that’s impossible to not fall in love with - we’re honored to be joining the positive energy and movement. We’re bringing an incredibly meaningful experience rooted in Southeast Asian culture, connection, and culinary innovation,” Dec said in a statement. “For years, we’ve felt so much love from Michigan guests at our Chicago locations, that we are excited to serve them in their own hometown. We see Detroit not only as a city on the rise but as a place ready to set the tone nationally. We’re proud to grow with it, contribute to it, and be inspired by it.”