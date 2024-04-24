Sunda New Asian set to open on Columbia Street in the spring of 2025

Billy Dec, an Emmy award-winning actor and also a restaurateur is opening Sunda New Asian inside the Columbia Street area of The District Detroit.

Sunda New Asian has locations in Chicago, Nashville and Tampa, and the Detroit location will be the fifth in the country. It's expected to open in the spring of 2025.

Dec founded Sunday in 2009 and it showcases modern new Asian cuisine from Japan, China and other southeast Asia countries.

“Beyond the incredible amount of Michigan support we have felt in our original Sunda home in Chicago over the last 15 years, we are in awe of the explosive pride, investment, energy and growth all happening in Detroit fast and furious, especially The District Detroit’s Columbia Street location where we are proud to call our new home," Dec said in a statement. "e are confident Detroit is about to go on an outstanding growth run the world won’t see coming and Sunda wants to contribute and be part of it all.”

The restaurant was named the "Best Asian Cuisine" by USA Today.

The menu includes a variety of sushi, sashimi, other appetizers, and main dishes that include chicken, wagyu steak, seafood, pork belly and more.

Sunda will be located at 33 W. Columbia Street and join other restaurants including Frita Batidos, JoJo's Shake Bar, Good Cakes and Bakes, Union Assembly and more.