Sunday's snow causes hundreds of DTW flights to be cancelled or delayed

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — We've been tracking flight disruptions because of the winter storm; as of 6 a.m. Monday morning, there has already been 30 flight delays and 88 cancellations. This is going to be the second day of major disruptions, as yesterday, there were 370 delays and 290 cancellations due to the winter storm sweeping across the country.

It's a huge headache for busy travelers this morning, as lines have been consistent since we got in before 5 a.m. Looking at the departures board, most flights are on time, with a few cancellations for Delta Airlines.

But there's going to be a lot of juggling and moving things around as a result of those cancellations you mentioned. we're looking at 86 cancellations, and that call was made before any flights took off this morning.

We talked to travelers keeping their fingers crossed for a smooth day today. One man was visiting for a wedding and heading back to New York, and a woman was heading to warmer winter in Florida with a seven-minute delay.

"We're going to (Washington) D.C., and then we're going to New York," said Ryan Shea. "But the one from DC to New York has already been a little delayed, so we'll see. Hopefully this one gets out on time."

"We're dealing with it," said Lorie Berlan. "You can't do nothing about it, you know?"

Today, travel delays and cancellations will really depend on where you're going and when; we will continue tracking any additional delays for you.