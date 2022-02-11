Super Bowl ads 2022: Here's what some Detroit-based companies are doing

(WXYZ) — If you're not really into this year's Super Bowl matchup, you might be up for the commercials. Sporting News reports commercials are costing upwards of $6.5 million this year for a 30-second ad – the most expensive in history.

This year, Detroit companies are among the many hoping you won't miss a second of their ads.

Rocket Homes and Rock Mortgage have an ad that's a staring contest between Anna Kendrick and Barbie that they hope will catch your eye. They already shared a teaser of it on YouTube.

General Motors is another company jumping back into the Super Bowl ad game, bringing back Dr. Evil from the Austin Powers franchise.

GM released its 90-second "Dr. Evil is back for good" ad online Thursday, bringing back Powers' favorite nemesis and his cast of minions. Mike Myers has reprised his role alongside Seth Green, Rob Lowe and Mindy Sterling.

“Dr. Evil has met his match with climate change, and we’re excited to show what he does with that and how he uses GM’s Ultium platform to combat it," GM Chief Marketing Officer Deborah Wahl said.

According to Wahl, they came up with the idea in July, working with Myers on the concept, and then filmed it in December.

"With Mike Myers, there’s always a lot of ad-libbing," she said.

Short teaser clips dropped earlier this week, and a 60-second version will air in the third quarter of the Super Bowl. Dr. Evil's face has even replaced GM's logo on top of the Ren Cen in Downtown Detroit.

Joseph Radding, a full-time lecturer in the marketing department at Eastern Michigan, said he's come up with a 100-point rating system to determine the effectiveness of the Super Bowl commercials. You can find it on their website.