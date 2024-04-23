Supino Pizza reopening Tuesday in Eastern Market for takeout service

Almost one year to the day since a fire closed down the popular Supino Pizza in Eastern Market, the shop will reopen Tuesday for carry-out services.

In a post on Instagram, Supino confirmed takeout service will resume at the Eastern Market location from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday.

After this week, they said the service will be offered Wednesday through Sunday, and they hope to announce a full grand re-opening soon.

"Thanks for all the patience and love! Please note dine-in service remains at our New Center location but we will be doing 6 days there from here on out, Monday through Saturday!" the company said.

A fire in the apartments above Supino last year forced the closure of the restaurant and a nearby business.