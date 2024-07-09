Supino Pizza reopens dine-in service at Eastern Market location with expanded hours

Supino Pizzeria has reopened its Eastern Market location for dine-in service more than a year after a fire forced the location to close.

In a post on Instagram, Supino said that people will notice an updated interior but still enjoy the same tasty pies.

With the dine-in service beginning, they have expanded their hours to be from Tuesday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and said they may expand hours soon.

In April just before the NFL Draft, Supino reopened for takeout service from its Eastern Market location.

A fire in the apartments above Supino last year forced the closure of the restaurant and a nearby business.