Supreme Court remembering Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks during a discussion on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 6:24 AM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 06:24:49-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being remembered during ceremonies at the Supreme Court.

The justice was a champion for women's rights and died just ahead of the 2020 election.

Ginsburg's death allowed then-President Donald Trump to replace the liberal icon with a conservative justice, moving the high court to the right.

The ceremonies at the Supreme Court are a tradition following the death of a justice.

A portion of Friday's ceremonies will be livestreamed on the court's website. Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.

