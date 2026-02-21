BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Birmingham apparel business owner is grappling with uncertainty after the Supreme Court struck down most of President Donald Trump's tariffs Friday, only to see him impose a new 10% global tariff in response.

Linda Schlesinger, owner of Michigan-based Skinnytees in Birmingham, said she learned about the Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling when one of her employees called her over to see breaking news coverage.

Supreme Court tariff ruling creates uncertainty for Michigan businesses

"One of the girls said 'come here. I have to show you something running across the news,'" Schlesinger said.

The ruling initially struck down most of Trump's tariffs, but Schlesinger said any relief was short-lived.

"For an hour, we'll believe it, and he'll swing it, and he did," Schlesinger said.

In response to the Supreme Court ruling, Trump imposed a new 10% global tariff slated to go into effect Monday for 150 days.

Schlesinger, who runs a women's apparel company that is expanding into men's clothing, said dealing with tariffs during Trump's second administration has been a major challenge. About 80% of her materials come from China and 15% from Italy.

"My contractors in Italy and China are so anti, of course, what's going because it affects their orders. What they're getting, a lot of people brought everything to a screeching halt," Schlesinger said.

Dr. Joseph Eisenhauer, dean of the College of Business Administration at the University of Detroit Mercy, called the tariff situation major international news with significant financial implications.

"The federal government has collected more than 100 billion and possibly 200 billion in tariff revenue, much of which may have to be refunded to those who paid it," Eisenhauer said.

Eisenhauer said the constant changes in tariff policy are creating economic uncertainty that hurts business investment.

"Whether there will be taxes, won't be taxes, new tariffs, no tariffs, that volatility and uncertainty deters investment in the economy," Eisenhauer said.

Despite the challenges, Schlesinger said she has managed to avoid raising prices so far and has found ways to adapt her business model when needed. However, she expressed concern about the unpredictability of future tariff policies.

"Ten percent and then tomorrow, will he wake up and decide an additional 20%? I mean, there's no checks and balances here," Schlesinger said.

