Survey open for plan to put a lid over I-75 in Downtown Detroit; here's how to take it

The Downtown Detroit Partnership, City of Detroit and Michigan Department of Transportation are encouraging people to fill out a survey on the potential plan to put a cap over I-75 in Downtown Detroit.

We first told you about the plan earlier this year after the city received a $2 million grant to conduct analysis for the potential lid over I-75.

Constructing a lid would create a concrete shelf constructed directly over the road that would support parks, housing, office buildings and more. The hope is to reconnect the Downtown and Midtown neighborhoods.

“The highway, you know, system in the 50s and 60s did. Is it disconnected a lot of communities,” said Eric Larson, CEO of the Downtown Detroit Partnership.

In Detroit's case, the construction of I-75 split the city back then. Flash forward to today, Detroiters are speaking up about wanting a change.

The DDP, city and MDOT will host three rounds of engagement over the summer and fall of this year, but for those unable to go to the sessions, they have a survey people can fill out

The survey will assist them in understanding how the area is currently used and begin to identify project goals to guide the study.

You can take the survey here.

According to the DDP, this is the first phase, and the second will deal with cap options and phase three will be a preferred alternative.

In future phases, they expect to secure funding and conduct design and environmental studies in 2025, construction beginning in 2025-2026 and added amenities in 2027-28.