Suspect armed with AK-47-style rifle robs Troy gas station, police say

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Troy police are searching for a man who they say walked into a gas station with an AK-47-style rifle last week and demanded money from the clerk.

Police say the incident happened on October 30 around 2:19 a.m. at the Shell Gas Station on Rochester Road.

According to police, the man demanded money from the clerk at the gas station before taking off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the suspect was wearing a black ski-style mask, black hoodie, black and gray gloves, blue sweatpants, black tennis shoes, and armed with a black and gray AK-47-style rifle.

No injuries were reported, but police say they are putting extra patrols on area businesses open in the overnight hours.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Troy police at 248-524-0777.

