Suspect arraigned in Roseville stabbing death, other attack

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido announced charges Friday in connection to two stabbings, one fatal, that occurred in Roseville and St. Clair Shores on May 17.

The alleged suspect, Shane Burns, 31, of Washington, was arraigned Friday on multiple charges, including:



First Degree Premeditated Murder (life without parole)

Assault with Intent to Murder (up to life)

Felon in Possession of Ammunition (a five year felony)

Carrying a Concealed Weapon (a four year felony)

Disarming a Police Officer (a four year felony)

Felony Firearm - two counts (mandatory two-years)

At Friday’s arraignment in Roseville District Court, Burns received a $10 million cash/surety. He remains in custody.

Burns will be back in court on May 31 for a cause hearing and on June 7 for a preliminary exam.

Burns is accused of stabbing a woman multiple times in the ribs and slitting her throat causing her death. Prosecutor Lucido says the woman was in the lot of Belle Tire on Gratiot in Roseville and was attempting to put air in her tire when she was fatally stabbed by Burns.

After stabbing the woman, police say Burns drove to a bus stop in the area of 12 Mile and Harper where he attacked and stabbed a man in his midsection multiple times. After a struggle with the victim, Burns fled the scene in his vehicle.

Burns was taken into custody later that afternoon.

“At the Roseville Police Department Burns began biting at his wrists. An officer ordered him to stop and a struggle ensued, where Burns was able to grab a knife from the officer, slitting his own wrist. During a search of the defendant’s vehicle police found a shotgun, 9mm firearm, and a large amount of ammunition.”

Lucido says both attacks were random.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families at this time. I can assure you justice will be served in this gruesome and horrific crime,” he said in a statement.

