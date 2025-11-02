Suspect arrested after deadly hit-and-run crash in St. Clair Shores

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — A suspect was taken into custody after a fatal hit-and-run crash in St. Clair Shores Saturday morning, police said.

The crash happened around 9:40 a.m. on Francis Street near Champine Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 76-year-old woman from St. Clair Shores lying next to the road.

Later that day, a 31-year-old woman from St. Clair Shores was arrested.

The case is now pending review by the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. Additional details have not yet been released.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 586-445-5300.

