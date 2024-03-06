Suspect arrested after leading Berkley police on chase through multiple cities

BERKLEY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man was arrested after leading Berkley police on a chase early Monday morning.

It happened along Woodward Avenue.

Berkely police officers spotted the driver going over 100 mph down Woodward Avenue near 12 Mile Road and running red lights.

Police say the driver was in a stolen SUV and headed toward Pleasant Ridge when he stopped at a red light. But when he tried to take off again, police rammed his car, grabbed him and placed him under arrest.

Police say the 32-year-old driver is from Detroit. He’s been charged with fleeing police, driving under the influence and stealing a vehicle.