Suspect arrested for allegedly robbing Southfield bank with axe, striking employee in head

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Southfield Police Department says a suspect is in custody in connection to the armed robbery of a PNC Bank on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the suspect walked into the bank along Northwestern Highway around 12:30 p.m. carrying an axe and demanding cash.

After receiving the cash, police say he struck a female employee in the head and left the location.

He was later identified as a 55-year-old Southfield man.

Officers eventually tracked the suspect to the city of Detroit and took him into custody in the area of Greenfield and Joy roads around 1:33 p.m.

The employee was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

