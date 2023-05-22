Watch Now
News

Suspect arrested for allegedly striking woman with stick outside Ann Arbor cafe

Ann Arbor Police
Ann Arbor Police Department<br/>
Ann Arbor Police
Posted at 1:33 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 13:33:35-04

(WXYZ) — Ann Arbor police say a man struck a woman in the head with a stick while she was sitting outside Avalon Cafe on Liberty on Friday.

Police say the 20-year-old victim was sitting at an outdoor table when the suspect approached with a stick, swung it and struck her in the back of the head.

The 29-year-old suspect then reportedly kept walking until officers arrested him outside a nearby parking structure without incident.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment, and the woman was treated for minor injuries. 

Police say the incident is believed to be random. 

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning