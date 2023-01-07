Suspect in custody following Friday night shooting at Oak Park High School

Oak Park police confirm a shooting incident Friday night at Oak Park High School involving a student.

Oak Park police were dispatched Friday at approximately 9:10 p.m. after receiving several 911 calls reporting shots fired after an Oak Park High School varsity basketball game.

Upon their arrival, police located a student suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The student was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is currently listed in stable condition.

“Friday night’s incident is tragic and unnecessary. The support of Oak Park remains with the victim, their family, and the entire Oak Park schools community” said Oak Park City Manager Erik Tungate.

“In Oak Park we continuously work to create safe environments for our children and our residents and their families. I am proud of our Oak Park public safety team for their diligent work on this. The City of Oak Park and its employees remain committed to creating a safe community for all.”

After the incident, Oak Park police located and detained the suspect and recovered a handgun. The case will be presented to Oakland County Prosecutor for possible charges.

A preliminary investigation reveals the incident was the result of a physical altercation between the victim and a group outside of Oak Park High School after the game. Police say the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired it multiple times, ultimately striking the victim.

The victim is a student at Oak Park Schools' NOVA Academy and is not a resident of Oak Park. The suspect is neither an Oak Park resident or student attending Oak Park Schools.

“Our officers responded swiftly and were able to detain a suspect in this terrible incident,” said Oak Park Public Safety Director Steve Cooper. “Our priority is always the safety of our community and we will continue to work closely with Oak Park Schools, and all other districts within the City of Oak Park, to ensure the highest safety for all.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who was in the area Friday night or who has any information about this case is asked to contact the Oak Park Public Safety Investigation Bureau at (248) 691-7511 or (248) 691-7513.

