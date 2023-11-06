Suspect arrested in shooting death of Pontiac 16-year-old girl

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl last month in Pontiac.

According to deputies, the suspect was taken into custody on Friday. He is 32 years old.

Desiree Childs, 16, was shot and killed on Oct. 28 as she walked home with a friend around 11:22 p.m.

Detectives with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office don't believe Desiree or her friend were the intended targets but say it's possible the shooter thought Desiree was someone else or the shooter(s) were aiming for someone else.

"She's everything to me. She's my best friend," said Nicole Todd about her 16-year-old daughter, Desiree Childs. "She lit up the room every time she walked in the room with her smile."

"I truly believe they thought she was somebody else and she was just walking home at the wrong time," Nicole added.