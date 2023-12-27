Suspect charged in Christmas Day shooting in Warren receives $1M bond

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has charged the suspect involved in the Christmas Day shooting in Warren, Commissioner William Dwyer said.

Deandre Patrick Lawrence, 23, of Detroit, has been charged with assault with intent to murder, a life felony; and felony firearm, a 2-year felony.

“This case yet again shows the commitment this Department has to addressing crimes of violence that occur in the City. This suspect was arrested within 24 hours of the incident and was charged with very serious criminal charges the next day. I commend Judge Bieda for issuing an appropriate bond which will help ensure this suspect does not cause any additional harm in the community. This case was a total team effort involving all aspects of the Police Department, Prosecutor’s Office, and Court. Great job to all involved,” Commissioner Dwyer said.

On December 25 at approximately 10:20 a.m., Warren police say Lawrence shot an acquaintance inside of a home near 9 Mile and Hoover Roads in Warren during an altercation.

The 25-year-old victim was critically injured.

Lawrence was arraigned and entered a not guilty plea Wednesday in 37th District Court in Warren. Bond was set at $1 million cash/surety along with no contact with the victim. If Lawrence posts bond, he will required to wear a GPS tether. Lawrence’s next court appearance will be on is January 4.

