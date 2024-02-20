Suspect charged in Feb. 15 Grosse Pointe Farms grocery store robbery

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man in connection to the February 15 robbery of a Grosse Pointe Farms grocery store.

Harold Edward Smith, 53, of Detroit, has been charged with armed robbery.

According to Grosse Pointe police, Smith entered Village Food Market located 18330 Mack Avenue in Grosse Pointe Farms where he stole multiple bottles of alcohol.

As he left the store, police say Smith was confronted by a store employee.

It is alleged that Smith then pointed a fake handgun at the employee before fleeing the scene.

Officers from the Grosse Pointe Farms Public Safety Department arrested Smith on February 18 at an abandoned home in Detroit.

Smith is expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Grosse Pointe Farms Municipal Court.