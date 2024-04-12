Suspect charged in murder of Samantha Woll to have court hearing on Friday

The suspect charged in the murder of Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll will be in court on Friday.

A motion hearing is scheduled Friday for Michael Jackson-Bolanos, the man charged with felony murder, home invasion and lying to a police officer. His trial is set for June.

Woll was found murdered inside her townhome in Lafayette Park in the early morning hours of October 21, 2023.

During the preliminary examination before Jackson-Bolanos was bound over for trial, several homicide investigators testified about a collection of surveillance videos used to identify their suspect in Woll's murder and some of his movements during a nearly five-hour window of time the early morning hours of October 21.

The videos came from surveillance cameras from businesses, schools, the city's Green Light system as well as a camera right outside Jackson-Bolanos' own home in an apartment building on Alexandrine Street in Detroit.

Sgt. Lance Sullivan testified about watching countless hours of surveillance videos to track their suspect from Woll's home a few minutes after 4:20 AM on October 21 when it's believed she was murdered based on motion detection from her security system.

Sullivan also testified about watching surveillance videos from around midnight when Jackson-Bolanos left his apartment and tracking his movements to a school just east of the murder scene.

There is no video available to show anyone entering or exiting Woll's home. There is also no video of her leaving her home to get help after being stabbed eight times and collapsing near a sidewalk.

Phone records also put Jackson-Bolanos near the scene, but his defense attorney suggested that Woll was already dead when his client was in the area.

A small amount of Woll's blood was found on a jacket belonging to Jackson-Bolanos.

Jackson-Bolanos nodded his head up and down as his defense attorney tried to explain how Samantha Woll's blood could have wound up on his jacket, saying it could be a matter of being at the "wrong place at the wrong time,"

"It's possible that he could have came across the body, maybe touched the body, and got blood.. if somebody leaned over and touched the body and had blood just on two spots," his defense attorney said.