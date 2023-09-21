Suspect charged in mysterious death of college student in Southfield

A woman is facing a felony charge in the death of a 23-year-old college student from Southfield back in June.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday it charged 23-year-old Kentia Monique Fearn with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and operating while intoxicated. It's connected to the death of Mia Kanu on June 3.

Kanu, a college senior at Tennessee State University studying to become a veterinarian, was home in Southfield for the summer when she was found dead in the middle of the road.

Originally, police said she was thrown from the car and found in front of the Coach House Apartments.

The prosecutor's office said, "It is alleged that the defendant was driving the car, and that the victim jumped from the moving car, resulting in her death. The defendant did not stop their car and left the area."

“The law requires anyone involved in an accident to stop and immediately report the accident to authorities. Leaving the scene when someone is seriously injured or dies is a felony. My office will hold those who do so accountable,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a statement.

Kanu’s loved ones say her organs were donated after she was taken off life support.