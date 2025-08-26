Suspect charged in stabbing death of 2 people at Detroit pool party

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A suspect has been charged in the stabbing death of two people at a Detroit pool party earlier this month.

According to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, Daiwan Lemane Hopson, 31, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of assault with intent to murder.

Watch Carli Petrus' full report after the incident below

Neighbors react after 2 killed, 2 hospitalized after stabbing at pool party on Detroit's east side

Hear from DPD on the stabbing

WATCH: DPD speaks after two killed, two hospitalized in stabbing at pool party

Detroit Police say they got the call of the stabbing at a home in the 18500 block of Fleming just before 10 p.m. on Aug. 9

According to Deputy Chief Arnold Williams, the stabbing stemmed from an argument over a woman at the pool party. Per DPD, one male suspect stabbed four people after that argument.

Two people — a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s — died in that stabbing. Two other men in their 30s were hospitalized, with one man in critical condition.

“What started out as a friendly family and friends end of the summer gathering turned deadly with four people stabbed. Two succumbed to their injuries. A disagreement. A quick escalation. An introduction of a deadly weapon. And then multiple deaths. So senseless. So tragic. And so very violent,” Worthy said in a statement.

Neighbor Deborah Griffin says that the house, an Airbnb that's been on her street for a few years, has become a serious problem. Calling it the "party house", Griffin and other neighbors told us the loud music and crowded streets have become a nuisance, but they never imagined it would turn deadly.

“With this being so close to home, that was very scary for me," Deborah said. “At first everything was nice, because they fixed it up because the house had been burned down they fixed it up it was a really nice house, but then every weekend it’s bad because of the parties...I never thought, you know, that something like this would happen."

She continued to say that this was the final straw.

“You had mentioned that you’re going to take some action here, you’re going to go to a meeting, city council meeting, I mean what would you like to see done?" 7 News Reporter Carli Petrus asked.

“I want it gone really," Deborah said of the house." I mean, I hate that for the owner, but you know, I’d rather it not be in a residential area, you know, right on a block like this, I mean if it was contained, it would be okay, but it’s just bad that we have to deal with this every weekend.”