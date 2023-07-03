Suspect charged with murder after body found in semi-truck in Van Buren Township

(WXYZ) — Police say a Texas man has been charged with murder after a body was found in a semi-truck in Van Buren Township last week.

According to Van Buren Township Public Safety, the victim was a 47-year-old man from California.

Police say they were dispatched to 10800 block of Belleville Road at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 29. When they arrived at the scene, they reportedly found a parked semi-truck and trailer with both side windows broken on the cab. The officers searched the cab and found a 47-year-old male from California, dead from a gunshot wound, police say.

The officers were able to review video footage, which reportedly showed a verbal altercation between the suspect and the 47-year-old man. Police say the argument escalated before the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim. Police say they also reviewed other cameras to locate the suspect, who was reportedly driving a semi-truck. The suspect was arrested, and police say a weapon was recovered.

Police say Mark Shaw, 39 of Texas, was arraigned today in 34th District Court on charges of First-Degree Murder and Felony Firearm in connection to the case. He is being held on a $200,000 bond with his next court date in August.

